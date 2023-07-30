JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Musicians and artists combined to draw crowds to a festival at Bottle Works over the weekend.
The Third Avenue Folk & Arts Festival attracted people to enjoy local music, art and food from Friday through Sunday at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave.
Stephanie Owens, a Johns-town native and dean of arts at Arts University Plymouth, England, stopped at the festival Sunday while she was in town visiting her parents.
“I think it’s great,” she said.
“Arts keep people interested in local culture. Arts are a kind of regenerator of community. It’s a way to keep community alive.”
The festival’s musical performances included Johnstown bands such as the Whiskey River Panhandlers.
“We performed Friday night, and it wasn’t the biggest crowd, but we had a blast,” lead vocalist Mike Guiffre said. “Everyone was clapping and dancing even though it was pouring down rain.”
On Sunday afternoon, Strings and Bellows played for a small crowd under a tent shielding them from the sun.
“It’s a great event, and we are honored to be part of it,” band member Adam Milkovich said.
Sound technician Dude Nerone provided sound services for each band that played at the festival, while also being entertained himself.
“I wish there was more advertising of this, because people from Johnstown need to know this is here,” Nerone said. “It’s a collection of wonderful people and talent.”
Local author Craig Leibfreid, a coal mine inspector with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, displayed his self-published books in which he tries to capture “the weird, beautiful and scary,” on topics of nature, traveling, mental health and his relationship with God.
“This festival is something people should pay attention to; see what’s going on in the community,” he said.
In addition to outdoor festivities, artists, including Carol Churchey, demonstrated their crafts inside Bottle Works.
Churchey weaved a shawl on a triangle loom for people to see.
“Overall it has been a good weekend,” she said Sunday. “It’s perfect weather today and it’s been drawing a decent crowd.”
Bottle Works Creative Director Matt Lamb said the weekend’s events showcased artists and musicians unique to the Johnstown area.
“That local community aspect is the most important part of this,” he said.
Lynne McQuillan said she stumbled upon the festival.
“I’m glad I found this,” she said. I’m looking at really great art and listening to live music. Sometimes there are so many things going on that we don’t realize what we have access to in Johnstown.”
