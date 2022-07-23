SOMERSET - An explosion of colorful chalk and paint covered the sidewalks in uptown Somerset Saturday for the Chalk the Block Festival, a two-day event sponsored by Somerset Inc.
The event included paint and chalk work from amateur and professional artists, food, live music and inspirational quotes in chalk along the route.
"I'm out here just chalking away," said Elissa Cramer, a Somerset-area resident. Families walked by watching her chalk an anime character from Dr. Stone.
"This is the first time I've actually come and done this," she said. "I've been out here since 8 a.m. and I was pretty stressed for the first two hours."
Sam Murphy said the Next Step Center Inc. sponsored her to chalk a portrait of her husky.
"It is my second chalking event," she said. "I like all the artists who come and show the community. 'Hey, I can create pretty pictures and it's cool.' "
Chelsea Ritter-Soronen, from Washington D.C., was one of 15 professional artists who joined the festival.
"There is a small niche world of chalk artists so when we find out about events sometimes, it's fun to travel around the surrounding towns and take part," she said.
She used temporary paint to paint flowers.
"This is a crosswalk mural we want to last a little longer than chalk," Ritter-Soronen said, noting that the mural should last a month.
Florida resident Susan Kelly said she came to Somerset to participate in more travel festivals. She spent the day creating a story scroll, chalking images from a storybook by Amanda Gorman.
"All day today, all day tomorrow, if I finish, hopefully, I will," she said.
Regina Coughenour, executive director of Somerset Inc. said it was the organization's biggest year for artist participation.
"Chalking is an inviting and infectious art form that creates a summer vibe that is unmatched," she said.
The event continues 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
