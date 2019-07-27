SOMERSET – When Eric Greenawalt’s daughters were young, they liked to do things together.
One day they picked up some chalk.
“We just went out and started drawing on the driveway,” Greenawalt said, while creating a 20-foot dragon on the West Main Street sidewalk in Somerset.
The self-named Chalking Dad of Irwin, Westmoreland County, was among two professional chalk artists joining dozens of amateur chalkers Saturday for Chalk the Block, which continues Sunday in Uptown Somerset.
Both Greenawalt and chalk artist Lori Hughes, of Columbus, Ohio, chose dragon themes Saturday, in recognition of Chalk the Block’s free movie showing of “How to Train a Dragon” Saturday night.
The celebration was organized by Somerset Inc., the borough’s main street program.
Executive Director Regina Coughenour said hundreds of people came out for Saturday’s events.
There were 13 artists in the adult competition and more than 30 kids in the children’s division, Coughenour said.
In addition to the judged work, there is opportunity for anybody to add some color to the business district sidewalks.
“Most importantly, there is a free art space,” she said.
“We really encourage everybody to walk around, get inspired, and just start coloring.”
Sunday’s events include a 5-kilometer run, children’s activities and music.
