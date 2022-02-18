JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two shows are kicking off the exhibition season at Bottle Works.
The Studio Works and Arts Academy exhibitions are on display through April 2 at the arts center, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The Studio Works show features the artistry of Bottle Works resident studio artists and class instructors, and is on display in the Art Works Main Galleries.
“We are truly excited to start the exhibit season with a few of our own,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ director of advancement and operations.
“We begin the year by introducing and presenting the talent that makes Johnstown’s artistic community shine.”
The showcase presents 13 artists with an array of styles, backgrounds and media.
The exhibit features artworks from Bottle Works studio artists Chris Tower, Joanne Mekis, Ivy Ondra, Colleen Albright, Rayna Noel, Carol Churchey, Glenn Klimeck, Jaime Helbig and Matt Lamb, and Bottle Works instructors Alan Rauch, Richard Hower, Kyle Reidmiller and Sandy Vigna.
“We’re celebrating the people who are the most impactful at Bottle Works and make us what we are,” said Lamb, who is also Bottle Works’ creative director.
“Our studio artists are integral to what we do,” he said.
“They are our volunteers and our instructors and in our space on a very regular basis.
“They are the biggest advocates for our organization in the community, so we want to celebrate their work.”
The exhibit includes 55 pieces, ranging from oil and acrylic paintings, small metals, paper maché, fiber art, charcoal drawings, illustrations and mixed media.
“It’s a nice mix of mediums,” Lamb said.
“It really showcases the talents of the Johnstown artistic community. When you think of Johnstown, art isn’t necessarily the first thing that comes to mind, but we have a really rich artistic community.”
From the collection of artists, two new studio artists, Ondra and Albright are featured in the exhibition.
Ondra is a metalsmith and an alumna of Touchstone Center for Crafts.
Albright is a mixed media artist whose work questions the boundaries between three- dimensional and two-dimensional artwork.
“These studio artists bring new mediums to the group with paper maché and small metals,” Lamb said.
“I think it speaks to the growing artistic community in Johnstown, so it’s nice to be able to highlight some of these newer artists.”
Lamb said Bottle Works focus is spotlighting local artists in its shows.
“These are the folks who keep our organization running, so to celebrate their work, it gives the community a different connection with these artists, because any time you come into our space, you’re seeing these people, but you may not be familiar with their work,” he said.
The Arts Academy exhibition highlights the work of area students ages 8 to 16 who are participating in the nine-week comprehensive arts program that continues through March 26.
Students have been collaborating with professional artists exploring art skills and techniques in the areas of drawing, painting and folk art.
“Arts Academy has blossomed into an unbelievable program over the years,” Tisinger said.
“Each year, we try to challenge and sharpen their skills and techniques, giving them a real-world experience as these aspiring artists pursue art more deeply.”
About 120 pieces from 30 student artists will be featured when the exhibition is complete.
“Each kid should have four completed art pieces in different mediums,” Lamb said.
“This year, we’re taking a different approach to the exhibit because we decided that it was important for these kids to understand how an exhibit comes together. We’re hoping that each kid will have the opportunity to put their own pieces on the wall, and they get to help make the decisions on where things go and how things hang.”
He said featuring student art is an important part of Bottle Works.
“We try to do as much as we can to make sure that kids have as much access to the arts as possible,” Lamb said.
“We try to supplement what public schools are able to provide them and also have them work with professional artists.
“It’s really important for us to give them that opportunity to exhibit, but also for the community to see what it is we’re doing and what the kids are doing with their time here.”
To celebrate the exhibits, an opening reception was held Feb. 17, at which attendees had the opportunity to meet artists and ask questions on the pieces.
Exhibit sponsors include the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, Arts Coalition of the Alleghenies, 1st Summit Bank and AmeriServ Financial.
There is no fee to attend the exhibitions.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call 814-535-2020 or visit www.bottleworks.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.