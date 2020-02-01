This show will linger with you long after midnight.
Walkin’ After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline will be presented at 7:30 Feb. 12 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Through a colorful mosaic of iconic songs and witty personal storytelling, Carter Calvert uses her own award-winning vocal and acting talents to create this captivating musical tribute.
Calvert, a Broadway star and the title character in “Always ... Patsy Cline,” has gained rave reviews for her heartfelt portrayal of the legendary recording artist.
She vocally personifies Cline’s musical stylings perfectly in the country star’s hits, including “Crazy,” “I Fall To Pieces,” “She’s Got You” and “Walkin’ After Midnight.”
Kelly Devett, an admissions counselor at UPJ, will perform with Calvert on a few songs. In 2018, Devett portrayed Cline in Cresson Lake Playhouse’s production of “Always ... Patsy Cline.”
Calvert said the show originated seven years ago as a one-woman Patsy Cline tribute show for a cruise ship line.
“Since then I’ve been contacted by different theaters and I extended it to two acts,” she said.
“I’ve been so lucky that I get to sing this music that I love with an amazing band – the Roger Cohen Band and my husband is the drummer – and I’m so excited to keep presenting this show.”
Calvert said the show starts with a video presentation about Cline from a PBS special that aired a few years ago.
“It’s just a great way to remind people who she is,” she said. “It reminds people that they’re already very familiar with her music. We’re doing all of her big hits, but she also took on hit songs from the men of her day like Hank Williams, so you’ll hear “Lovesick Blues” and “Your Cheatin’ Heart.”
Calvert said she often hears from people who were unsure about seeing the show because they didn’t know much about country music, but then realize they grew up listening to this music in their mother’s kitchen and fell in love to this music.
“They’ll come up to me with tears in their eyes not expecting to have such an emotional connection with this music,” she said.
Throughout the show, Calvert said she gives some interesting facts about Cline, talks about how some of her songs came about and shares how Cline felt about becoming a pop icon for somebody who preferred singing country yodeling songs.
“She recorded some of the most famous pop songs of all time; she became one of the first country music crossover artists,” Calvert said. “She had hits on the country music stations and pop stations.”
She said it’ll be a special evening for all those who attend the concert and a stroll down memory lane.
“I hope it ignites some beautiful memories, and I hope it gives people a greater appreciation for this amazing woman who was a real trailblazer in her day,” Calvert said. “It’s an enjoyable, fun evening and I love telling all these interesting stories about her life and music.”
For more information on Calvert, visit www.cartercalvert.com.
Tickets are $39 for premium and $35 for regular.
To order tickets, call 814-269-7200 or visit www.upjarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.