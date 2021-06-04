Lilly native Scott Steberger’s work “Harper’s World” depicts his 2-year-old granddaughter, Harper, holding her stuffed animal “Bubba,” looking out over an industrial landscape.
He hopes it sends an environmental message about the effects of coal mining on the next generation.
“I’m just a grandfather who wants his granddaughter and her generation to have clean air and clean water,” Steberger said. “I don’t want Pennsylvania children to come up against a Flint (Michigan) water crisis.”
In 2014, Flint made headlines when the city began taking water from the Flint River without treating it properly, resulting in lead contamination.
Steberger, an adjunct instructor at St. Francis University, recalled being a kid and playing on “red dog piles ... coal leftovers from the mining industry, which translated into kids playing in red creeks because of the sulfur.” He said the coal industry was a blessing to families such as his – despite its impact on the environment.
“My dad and my grandfather were coal miners,” he said. “There were a lot of backyard coal mines, which allowed families to walk outside on a hill and dig their own coal to heat their homes.”
One hundred years ago, he believes, people didn’t know what the coal industry could do to the environment.
“Be open to environmentally friendly jobs that are being done right now – wind turbines and solar panels,” Steberger said.
He said he considered adding windmills in “Harper’s World” to reflect advanced technology and his hope for the future.
Steberger he was inspired by the blessings God has shared with humanity.
“Be it his created trees, the sky and flowers,” he said, describing natural wonders found in “Harper’s World.”
For Harper, he said: “I want there to be a happy ending for her.”
