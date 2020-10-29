New sculptures by Johnstown artist Norman Ed and Fi-Hoff Concrete Products were unveiled Thursday at Bottle Works in Johnstown’s Cambria City section, marking the completion of the construction of the arts center’s new First National Bank Pop Plaza.
Ed, a retired Westmont Hilltop High School art teacher, explained that he was inspired to create the fang-shaped concrete sculptures by a Greek myth about a hero who slew a dragon and was instructed by a goddess to plant its teeth in the ground. When he did so, the artist said, the teeth grew up into fierce warriors intent on killing him.
The story stuck with Ed, who thought the imagery was relevant to the history of Johnstown: “I think it tells a little bit of the story of this town. We have a tendency to keep planting dragon’s teeth. We sow our own problems too often, but I look at what’s going on here … and I think, ‘Hey, maybe we’re figuring it out.’ ”
The sculptures are the final planned element to be added to the plaza, located across Third Avenue from Bottle Works’ Art Works building. The community greenspace also includes a “rain garden” full of native plants, three steel pedestrian bridges and a parking lot.
Greg Winger, regional manager of commercial banking for First National Bank’s Central Mountain Region, called the unveiling of the sculptures an important milestone in “the ongoing commitment to community and cultural development that the Bottle Works has helped to spearhead in Johnstown.”
The bank secured the naming rights to the plaza last year after making what Bottle Works officials called “a substantial community investment” in the arts center.
Don Zucco, vice president of the Bottle Works board, called the plaza “a community asset” and “a wonderful place to have people who come into our community see what can be done,” and John Yerger, board president, described it as “an incredibly special space, not just for the arts, but for our community.”
Ed said the sculptures are made of concrete on a steel pipe-and-rebar reinforcing structure. They were shaped and the surface textures were created by pouring the concrete into a form made out of wood, polystyrene foam and silicone.
Each measures 2 feet square at the top and narrows to 6 inches square at the bottom; three of them are 8 feet tall, and the smaller fourth sculpture is
5 feet tall. Each of the three larger sculptures weighs an estimated 1,500 pounds.
Ed offered praise to his studio assistants, Maeve Milligan and Angelo Gallucci, and to the workers from Fi-Hoff Concrete Products who poured the concrete into the form.
