JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A few thousand people enjoyed a day of walking through sun-dappled woods and browsing a variety of food and craft vendors on Sunday at Stackhouse Park.
About 3,000 people entered the park throughout the afternoon for the fourth annual Art Walk in Stackhouse Park, organizers estimated. Attendance at the first event, in 2020, was estimated at no more than 1,000 people.
Denise Urban, a Stackhouse Park board member, organized the event to raise funds for the park at 998 Luzerne St., Westmont.
Food vendors who sold out last year returned with more food for this year; adults, children and dogs flowed through the park; and people sat on blankets scattered in the sun in front of a pavilion, where Strings and Bellows played happy tunes.
“It always seems like a flurry of activity, but this time it’s even busier,” Urban said. “The vendors are all busy and smiling.”
Rebecca Frola-Biss, owner of Somerset County-based Curious Creations Studio, appeared at home in the woods with her green-glazed, plant-inspired pottery, which she displayed for sale just off the side of the trail.
“There are lots of people consistently going up and down the trail, and I’ve done pretty well,” Frola-Biss said.
Many people emerged from the woods with potted plants from vendors including Byers Botanicals and SEADS of Love.
“We are doing really good,” SEADS owner Vince Lovenduski said between speaking with customers about how to care for their plants.
Dozens of vendors set up their merchandise along the park’s trail, from the entrance to the cool, densely wooded lower portion of the trail.
To help people make the ascent and descent, volunteers from FOR Johnstown shuttled people in golf carts.
“It’s wonderful,” volunteer Paul Hamilton said. “It’s a beautiful day. People are happy to be out.”
A shuttle from the Hiram G. Andrews Center on Goucher Street was helpful for many people as cars filled the lots of Westmont Hilltop Elementary School adjacent to the trail’s entrance, and more vehicles were parked for blocks along Luzerne Street.
Rebecca Howard, of Ebensburg, said the vendors made a friendly environment.
“All of the vendors were super-pleasant, knowledgable and friendly,” she said. “I also like the way the event was set up on the trail. It’s hot outside, but in the shade you don’t feel it as much. It was my first time here, and it is something I would definitely return to.”
The first annual Art Walk in Stackhouse Park was held in September 2020 to showcase the talents of local artists and crafts. Urban said the event continues to evolve.
