JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The next Art Walk in Stackhouse Park is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and organizers say it’ll be bigger than last year.
“I’m excited about everything,” Denise Urban said.
She’s a lead organizer for the event and founded it last year.
Urban said there were about 1,000 people who attended in 2020 when 30 vendors set up in the park located in Westmont Borough.
There were also food vendors and live music.
For Sunday’s event, Urban has scheduled 50 vendors and expects a large crowd again.
“I’m drawing vendors from Maryland this year … also a few from Greensburg and Ligonier,” she said.
That’s in addition to those that were present last year.
Featured wares include fall decor, birdhouses, woodcarving, jewelry, ceramics, knitted and crocheted items, candles and soaps.
Seven professional artists, including Allen Rauch, will be in attendance as well.
Musical performances will be provided by The Evergreens, Flood City Blues, Cooter ’n Jake and Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound.
Food vendors include Balance Restaurant, Red’s Texas BBQ, Greenhouse Arcade, Roots, Simply Good and Mill House Cafe will have beverages for sale in the parking lot across from the park entrance on Luzerne Street.
A children’s activity zone will be available and a dog contest is also scheduled.
Visitors can park in the Westmont Hilltop Elementary School lot and enter Stackhouse from there.
There will also be three golf carts, driven by For Johnstown volunteers, to ferry attendees up and down the trail.
“It seems like it’s going to come back bigger and better than last year so we’re looking forward to that,” Stackhouse Park board chairman Mike Zibura said.
He considers the Art Walk a unique opportunity for residents and those from outside the area because it allows them to explore the natural beauty of the park while perusing art and crafts.
Zibura is also the 5K organizer this year.
He said he designed a challenging, but fun course, that traverses the park this year.
Runners can sign up at www.ultrasignup.com.
The race starts at 8:30 a.m.
All proceeds from the event go back to supporting Stackhouse Park.
Zibura said there are several trail improvements going on right now as well as trail marker work, and the money raised by Sunday’s event will go a long way with those undertakings.
For more information, visit www.artwalkinthepark.com.
