The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will host its “Bag Luncheon” art lunch fundraiser Oct. 17.
Each lunch is $9 and will contain an approximate 6-inch sub (regular, turkey or veggie), bottled water, a cookie, a bag of chips, an apple and candy.
Pickup for lunches will begin at 11a.m. at the arts center,
1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Any business or individual who purchases 10 or more lunches can have them delivered to one address.
Proceeds will benefit programming at the arts center.
Lunches must be preordered by Monday by calling 814-255-6515.
