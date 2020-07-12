Show off your artistic side in an outdoor setting.
Stackhouse Park, in partnership with the Women’s Help Center, is offering its free Art in the Park series at 10 a.m. Thursdays through mid-August at the upper pavilion at the park, 998 Luzerne St., Westmont.
The program is geared toward preschool- and elementary-aged children and their families, and it offers new topics each week that are accompanied with an art activity.
Shayna Blackford, violence prevention educator at the Women’s Help Center and a coordinator of the art series, said the program has been in place for a couple years, and this year was expanded to be held weekly.
“Right now it’s a really frustrating time for everybody, so hopefully Art in the Park can be a constant that people can look forward to once a week of getting out of the house, into nature and socializing while keeping a safe distance,” Blackford said. “It gets kids to participate in the conversation and talking with parents about these ideas.”
Some of the topics presented include self-esteem, positivity, resilience, diversity and personal space.
As an example, Blackford said for the resilience topic they read the book “Someday a Bird Will Poop on You: A Life Lesson” and then talked about how you can let that ruin your day and get upset or laugh it off and let it go moving forward.
“With that we picked some birds out of the book and noticed birds around us that we see all the time and we drew some of those birds,” she said.
Upcoming topics and a brief description are posted weekly on the Stackhouse Park and the Women’s Help Center Facebook pages.
Art supplies are provided.
There is no registration fee to attend.
For more information, call 814-536-5361 or visit www.stackhousepark.com.
