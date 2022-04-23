EBENSBURG, Pa. – Hundreds of pieces from local artists were on display this weekend inside Cambria County Courthouse for the annual Art in Bloom show.
The 24th annual show featured art from about 200 artists from a variety of ages in the categories of mixed media, drawing, dimensional, painting and photography.
“It’s amazing to host the show every year here in the courthouse,” Ebensburg Borough community development director Danea Koss said. “It's just such a beautiful venue for it. It fits perfectly.
“It’s just amazing to see the new artists that come on each year and participate. We have nearly 200 pieces on display. It ranges each year.”
The show also featured live artist demonstrations throughout the day. Elizabeth Tetkoski from the Gilded Ladybug showed attendees how she creates works with alpaca hair. Tetkoski said that she began her art after she first owned alpacas and needed to shave them and wanted to find something to do with their hair.
Pat Pileski, of Ebensburg, said she attended the show for the first time to see the artwork.
“The talent is just amazing to me and local talent – it’s amazing,” she said.
Saturday evening, the new murals in the Cambria County Courthouse were unveiled during a private reception.
The new adaptations of “Knowledge” and “Justice” were painted by Brian Dumm, of Ebensburg, and replaced almost 90-year-old paintings by Ralph Z. Galbreath that were removed in September.
“These murals are meant to depict a collage of iconic representation from multiple cultures throughout history,” Dumm said in a statement in the show’s program. "The hope is to include a variety of visual elements illustrating 'Knowledge' and 'Justice.' By juxtaposing symbols all over the world and throughout time, I hope to create a conceptual link between all who view the murals. Though our experiences and characteristics differ, we are one community, one culture, one people.”
