EBENSBURG, Pa. – The call is out for local artists looking to gather and work on their projects in the same space as other artists.
The Bohemian Art Club will take place at Bohemian Bean, 623 W. High St., Ebensburg from 10 a.m. to noon March 18 and 25 in the room to the right of the shop.
“My initial vision for this space was just for it to be an open space for artists to come in, to be a place for people to come and create, and I’m hoping that, at some point, I can even supply the room with materials for people who don’t have the means to, whether that’s watercolor or acrylic or charcoal or anything like that,” owner Kaley Kozian said. “It’s just that money went elsewhere, I guess you could say.”
She added that one day, she was approached by people involved in the local art community with the idea, which had aligned with her vision.
Dave Huber, who has been helping to spread the word of the gatherings and gauging interest, said that the club is different from what many are used to.
“I take a lot of workshops in Arizona, and different places and, you know, that’s half of it, besides the instruction you get,” Huber said.
“It’s just being around other artists and talking and getting different points of view, but with the Bohemian Art Club, none of that structure is going to exist. There’s not going to be instruction. It’s not a class. Nobody’s really in charge. You just show up and you just bring your, whatever medium you work in and, you know, you do your thing for two hours.”
Interested individuals must be at least 16 years of age and can email Huber at davehuber@verizon.net to help provide organizers with a head count.
Anyone interested in helping provide the business with supplies to keep on hand for those that cannot afford them can contact Kozian at 814-241-1894 or BohemianBean@icloud.com.
