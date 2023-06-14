JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Blues Tuesday with instructor Barry Poglein will be presented from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and June 27 at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown.
Tuesday’s session, “Bikes and Trykes” will have two artists creating an instillation, and students will set up to draw, paint or sculpt to render a work of art around the subject. The project will be done to live music.
The June 27 theme is “Composition.”
Participants should bring their own materials.
Cost is $10 per session or $20 for both.
Registration is required by calling 814-539-4345.
