Johnstown police are searching for the arsonist who set fire inside a building on the 800 block of Horner Street on Friday.
Fire broke out at 9:30 a.m. at the former Sheesley Supply Co. building.
City fire Chief Robert Statler said someone set three small fires inside the building , which has no utilities.
Firefighters put out the fires, and no injuries were reported.
The building caught fire in December 2019 when a homeless man was warming himself and his heater caught fire.
There was minor damage and no injuries.
The Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority acquired the property in October of that year and planned demolition work at the site next to the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail.
