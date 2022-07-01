Johnstown police are searching for the arsonist who set fire inside a building on the 800 block of Horner Street on Friday.

Fire broke out at 9:30 a.m. at the former Sheesley Supply Co. building.

City fire Chief Robert Statler said someone set three small fires inside the building , which has no utilities.

Firefighters put out the fires, and no injuries were reported.

The building caught fire in December 2019 when a homeless man was warming himself and his heater caught fire.

There was minor damage and no injuries.

The Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority acquired the property in October of that year and planned demolition work at the site next to the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail.

