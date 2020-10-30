WINDBER – An Adams Township man will appear in Somerset County court, accused of setting a fire on a back porch of an Ogle Township home, authorities said.
Dwayne Miller, 36, of Sidman, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.
State police in Somerset charged Miller with arson, intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
Troopers said the home- owner reported that on Oct. 24 Miller was outside the home in the 9700 block of Clear Shade Drive, acting erratically, screaming and setting fire to leaves and boxes on the back porch.
Troopers said they arrived to find burn marks and ashes on the deck where Miller was standing. During a search of Miller’s book bag, troopers said they found multiple items of drug paraphernalia and drugs.
Miller was taken to Somerset Hospital after he reportedly made suicidal statements.
