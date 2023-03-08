JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Incumbents Charles “Chuck” Arnone, a Republican, and Democrat Michael Capriotti are the only candidates running in this year’s Johnstown City Council primary races.
No other individuals submitted nomination petition signatures by Tuesday’s deadline to be on the ballot for the May 16 elections. Theirs are the only two seats on the seven-member board up for election this year.
Capriotti and Arnone, who first won their seats in 2019, expressed similar thoughts about their experiences on council and why they chose to run again.
“The thing that I enjoy the most is talking with residents and business owners when I’m out and about around town and getting constitutive criticism and praise for when we do have good things happening,” said Capriotti, a former city firefighter and current facility safety manager with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. “I recognize the importance of being available like that to the public.”
Arnone, owner of TNC's Lounge, said “I’ve enjoyed being able to help different individuals and different groups along the way. When asked a question, if I can find a resource to solve a problem for them, whatever it may be, it’s been delightful.”
In the coming months, Johnstown is scheduled to exit Pennsylvania's Act 47 program for distressed municipalities and to continue administering the approximately $55 million the city acquired combined through the American Rescue Plan Act and U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program for multiple projects.
“We are at the cusp of doing a lot of big things in the city,” Arnone said. “I would like to help be a part of those projects that we started.”
Capriotti, the deputy mayor, said Johnstown is at a “pretty critical time for the city as we exit Act 47 and start working on some of the bigger projects that are going on across the city.”
“I feel like I want to be involved to see some of those things that we started come to fruition,” Capriotti said. “There’s a lot going on. There’s still a lot that needs to be done. Coming out of Act 47 is going to be a juggling act to make sure that we can stay out.”
