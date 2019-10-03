The overgrowth of trees and vegetation, along with piles of sediment, will soon be removed from the Stonycreek River located in Cambria County.
On Thursday, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District announced the awarding of a $1.2 million contract to Green World Contracting Co., of Natrona Heights, Allegheny County, for the work.
“The district is absolutely looking forward to leveraging our expertise to remove the sediment and vegetation from this flood-control project, which has impeded the effectiveness of the project for years,” said Col. Andrew “Coby” Short, commander, Pittsburgh District.
“Our team is extremely proud to lead this cleanup effort and deliver a more effective project for the Johnstown residents.”
Work is expected to be completed by September 2020.
