In preparation for the Lenten season, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown is inviting the faithful to embrace a “New Heart, New Spirit” during an ARISE Together in Christ convocation later this month.
The free gatherings are scheduled to take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of the Alleghenies in Lilly and from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Tyrone.
This is the fourth ARISE event hosted by the diocese.
“Now we’re going to zero in on what it means to be an ambassador, what it means to be a Christian is that we basically have to have the heart of Christ,” ARISE coordinator Sister Linda LaMagna, from the Carmelite Community of the Word, said.
“We are people who are merciful. We are people who are forgiving. This convocation could actually allow us to see how we ourselves are forgiven by Christ’s death on the cross, but also the call to forgive other people. Maybe this would be a time in people’s lives where they can say, ‘I’ve been holding onto this grudge, or this anger, or this broken relationship for years now, it might be time for me to forgive that person that hurt me or it might be time for somebody to forgive me.’ ”
The events will include music, social time, prayer and presentations by Peter Ascosi, of ChristLife, a Catholic ministry for evangelization in Baltimore, who will speak about the topic of “Becoming Ambassadors of God’s Mercy and Forgiveness.”
“It’s like a soul-searching time,” LaMagna said. “It’s a time to call on the Holy Spirit to really take over the hardness of our heart, so that we can be people who reach out with mercy and forgiveness.”
Altoona-Johnstown launched its ARISE program in October 2018.
“ARISE has been a blessing in our diocese,” said Tony DeGol, Altoona-Johnstown’s secretary for communications. “Over the past three seasons, I’ve met many faithful who feel their participation has strengthened their faith and enabled them to form stronger bonds with their fellow parishioners. Their enthusiasm is contagious. We are hopeful that spirit will continue with the upcoming season four, and the convocation will be a great way to prepare. Even those who did not engage in the earlier seasons of ARISE should consider joining us as we continue our renewal journey.”
