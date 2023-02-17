EBENSBURG, Pa. – Attorneys for state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, and the challenger he defeated in the 2022 election argued on Friday in Cambria County court about whether or not a court case between them should be dismissed.
Routine oral arguments in a defamation lawsuit filed by former Republican candidate Renae Billow, who lost her bid in November for Burns’ 72nd Legislative District seat in the state House, were held in front of Cambria County Judge Linda Fleming.
Billow sued Burns, his re-election committee and the Pennsylvania House Democratic Campaign Committee last year, accusing them of common law defamation, defamation by imputation of crimes and false light invasion of privacy after they released a campaign commercial that included an altered mugshot-style image of Billow and accused her of having “scammed taxpayer money.”
Burns and his fellow defendants are seeking to have the case dropped.
Fleming is expected to issue a ruling in the near future.
“Based on what we saw in there, I feel very comfortable the court will allow this case to move forward,” Jesse Daniel, Billow’s attorney, said.
Lee Weir, the attorney who represents Burns and his re-election committee, declined to comment after the hearing. The attorney for the HDCC was not present.
In the advertisement, the defendants accused Billow of taking advantage of a federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act program designed to assist homeowners during the pandemic. Billow and her husband received a $9,821.98 subordinate home mortgage that they will be required to pay off. The couple did not receive any money directly.
Shortly thereafter, they bought a vacant property near their home for $1,500.
Billow said the timing of the two events was coincidental and that private money was used for the land purchase.
Weir defended the advertisement during Friday’s arguments, describing it as “humorous exaggeration” that did not directly refer to the actions as criminal. She argued that “the word ‘scammed’ alone is not defamatory” and that the advertisement was “opinion based on disclosed public fact.”
Daniel countered that the idea of a scam is “uniquely connected to crime.” He argued that the defendants acted with malice and showed consciousness of guilt.
Fleming asked Weir questions about the mugshot image and the difference between humor and falsehood. She did not ask Daniel any questions.
“I feel very comfortable with the argument we made,” Daniel said. “Judges, in my experience, ask questions of the side that they’re skeptical of.”
