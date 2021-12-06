JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Efforts to replace 1st Summit Arena's roof, turn the Cambria-Rowe building into a telehealth call center and revamp Cambria County's emergency radio system all received a funding boost Monday.
More than $3.5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants were announced by area lawmakers – allotments that will support projects from Bedford to Cresson.
That includes $1 million for ongoing Cambria County Public Safety upgrades, which will enable the county to add six more radio communications towers and modify existing ones, state Sen Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland, said.
Cambria County Emergency Management Coordinator Art Martynuska praised the state support, saying the upgrades "will be a boon to our entire system."
The county is already partway through the planning process to switch to a modern 15-tower network, which officials say will enable police, fire and EMS to better communicate countywide when accidents and emergencies occur.
"In the end, it's going to make the end user a whole lot safer," Martynuska said.
Officials at 1st Summit Arena have been discussing a $1 million roof renovation project since fall, aiming to put an end to ongoing leaks.
Langerholc said the state funds will cover $500,000 in renovations and roof repairs.
“I am pleased that tax dollars are returning to our communities to help fund these important infrastructure projects,” Langerholc said. “These awards will further enhance our region – providing new opportunities for residents and as a travel destination to those outside our area – showcasing our region and providing economic impact.”
Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt called the announcements "wonderful news."
“All of those are projects that we either are engaged in or getting ready to do, especially with the 9-1-1 project for the towers,” Hunt, a Republican, said. “It’s going to help lessen the burden that’s put on the taxpayers.”
Telehealth Suite first announced its intent to set up offices for virtual visits inside the former Cambria-Rowe building across from Greater Johnstown High School more than a year ago – and state Rep Jim Rigby said the company's latest $500,000 grant will enable the relocation of a corporate call center from Pittsburgh and establish an opioid monitoring center.
“The call center is an important tool in caring for individuals recovering from opioid addiction,” Rigby, R-Ferndale, said. “Telehealth is an innovative and convenient way for people to connect with health care professionals and this company is using the format to help those working hard to recover.”
He said it was the final piece of funding needed to enable the effort to come to fruition early next year.
Additional funding was needed to revamp the building's HVAC system, replace wiring and add exterior access upgrades, Rigby said.
Among other projects gaining support:
• The John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport was awarded $575,000 to renovate and upgrade Hangar 15C – an almost complete overhaul that will include roof, gutter and door repairs, plumbing upgrades and interior and exterior renovations, Langerholc said. Modern LED lighting will also be installed.
• Bedford County Redevelopment Association was awarded $375,000 for the construction of the Bedford County Business Park I Building – a multi-tenant industrial space. Langerholc said 24,000 square feet of "flex space" will be added at the business park to attract jobs.
• Mount Aloysius College was awarded $550,000 for the Ihmsen Living and Learning for additions to the existing dorm, student room updates, electrical, fire protection and code upgrades.
