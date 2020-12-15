1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial will need to generate approximately $36,000 during the three-week, state-mandated, COVID-19 mitigation shutdown in order to break even covering its bare minimum expenses.
Since the orders – in effect from 12:01 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Jan. 4 – prohibit having crowds for public events, such as sports contests and concerts, officials are trying to generate the money through ice time rentals.
Jean Desrochers, the arena’s point of contact with promoter ASM Global, estimates about 75 hours of ice rentals per week – at a reduced rate of $160 per hour – will be needed. Per county regulations, only up to 10 people at a time can be on the ice.
Generating the revenue will enable the arena to stay open, while its sister facility, North Central Recreation Center, is closed.
“With the issue with the recent guidelines and restrictions from the government, we had a decision to make on whether to close or stay open with the limited capacity that is required,” Desrochers said during the War Memorial Authority’s regular monthly meeting on Monday.
Jessie Anderson, an authority member, suggested promoting ice rental as a last-minute holiday gift or a way of giving children an activity to do during the pandemic.
“I just know a lot of people that would do this,” Anderson said.
Desrochers hopes the ban will be lifted after the holidays.
“It’s a short enough amount of time that it makes you upset, but it also gives you hope that we can get through these three weeks,” Desrochers said. “I think customers have been fighting this thing and have been really good to us in renting ice.
“We’re going to battle it out for the three weeks. Might lose a little bit of money. But, at the same time, I think it shows the customer we’re dedicated to them. Then, after three weeks, we’ll see what happens if the government decides to shut it down for another three weeks or decides to open in phases. Obviously, youth sports is always going to be the last one to reopen, entertainment especially. I think staying open sends a really good message to the people.”
