JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A three-year agreement has been reached between ASM Global, which manages 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, and the Johnstown Tomahawks hockey franchise.
The deal will keep the junior hockey team playing at the facility from the current hockey season through the 2024-2025 campaign, according to information provided by arena officials during the Cambria County War Memorial Authority’s regular monthly meeting on Monday.
“We’re going to continue our partnership with a great community asset and are excited to see where things go for the team,” said Chris Glessner, the authority’s chairman.
The Tomahawks started in Johnstown during 2012-13, meaning the new contract will take them through their 13th season in the city.
“Eleven years ago, the Bouchard family came to town and we promised to bring affordable entertainment, promote our players to college, grow youth hockey, which we’ve done a really good job of, and, in addition to that, make a significant economic impact to Johnstown,” Tomahawks President Richard Bouchard said. “We wanted to continue that over the next three years at least, and we’re excited to do that.”
Glessner credits the Tomahawks, who play in the North American Hockey League, with bringing attention to the sport locally.
“They’re in the community,” Glessner said. “They do great things for the area. Youth hockey has grown since they’ve been here.”
As part of the agreement, some sections of the arena now used by the Tomahawks will be converted for youth hockey.
“Of course, whatever I could do to help youth hockey,” Bouchard said, "so we’re going to give them a little bit of the Tomahawks’ space to help with some locker room space, especially for girls hockey, which is becoming very important."
The terms of the agreement were not made public.
ASM and the Tomahawks last signed a three-year deal, which included a fourth-year option, in the summer of 2019. No financial details were provided then, either, since it was a contract between two private businesses.
