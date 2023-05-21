JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – You’ll know what love is when this chart-topping band rocks an area venue.
Foreigner will bring its “The Greatest Hits Tour,” with special guest Cage Willis, at 8 p.m. Tuesday to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 top 30 hits, Foreigner, founded in 1976, is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world, with a musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales now exceeding 80 million.
Responsible for some of rock ‘n’ roll’s most enduring anthems – including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide No. 1 hit “I Want To Know What Love Is” – Foreigner continues to rock the charts more than 40 years into the game, with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success.
Streams of Foreigner’s hits are approaching 10 million per week.
“Jukebox Hero,” a musical based entirely on the hits of Foreigner, was launched in Toronto in 2019.
The band last performed at 1st Summit Arena in February 2016.
“They are a legendary rock band with a catalog that is one of the most impressive out there by any band, so it’s very exciting to have a band of their caliber come into the arena,” said Chad Mearns, marketing and box office manager at 1st Summit Arena.
He said that public interest has been high since the show was announced in November.
“It’s selling really well, and we’re going to have a nice crowd for the show, and we could be looking at a sellout,” Mearns said. “They’re calling this ‘The Greatest Hits Tour,’ and that’s what they’re looking to deliver to the fans. It’s all the songs you know by heart and all the songs that have been the soundtrack to your life for many years.”
As part of the concert, choir students from Conemaugh Township Area High School will be onstage singing with the band when they perform “I Want to Know What Love Is.”
“It’s really exciting for the school, the students and their families,” Mearns said. “That choir has a history of being one of the best choirs in the area, so it’s great to be able to bring them in to to support Foreigner. It’s going to be a key moment in the show and a really special experience.”
At the conclusion of the current tour, Foreigner is set to launch “The Historic Farewell Tour.”
“We’re seeing a lot of people here who are coming in and buying tickets who have seen them before, or they are taking advantage of one of the last chances to see them, because I believe they’re going to be stopping playing live here soon,” Mearns said. “They’re going to call it a career for the band.”
Remaining tickets range in price from $69.50 to $125.
“We hope that people will come out and have a great time experiencing Johnstown, the arena and great music at a great show,” Mearns said.
Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com or at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial box office.
For more information, call 814-536-5156 or visit www.1stsummitarena.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.