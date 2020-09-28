1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial has approximately $233,000 in past due bills to pay as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
ASM Global, which operates the venue, would have been able to keep up with the expenses, but almost $252,000 in anticipated revenue has been lost due to cancellation of events, including ice rentals, concerts and Showcase for Commerce, since March.
Several plans are being considered.
On Monday, Cambria County War Memorial Authority unanimously recommended deferring ASM’s management fee and extending the company’s contract for nine months, so the payments can be made at a later time.
“ASM has proposed to us they will waive nine months of their management fees, which is about $72,000,” Chris Glessner, the authority’s chairman, said. “Basically instead of waive it, they’ll just say, ‘You don’t owe it now, we’ll tack it on to the end of the contract.’ We’ve approved it, but we’re going to ask the commissioners to accept that because the contract is with the county.”
That would leave approximately $161,000 in bills.
“I know it sounds horrible to say, but I’m excited that that’s the number,” Glessner said.
“The picture was really dark there for a while. We weren’t really sure where we were going. Can we keep the building open? That’s a testament to the management team.”
An ad hoc committee of a few board members will now look for ways to cover the expenses, which could include using money on hand, trying to acquire COVID funding from the county or using a line of credit.
“We’ll let the committee figure out all the numbers and come up with suggestions there,” Glessner said.
A proposed six-month payment plan was also discussed during the meeting.
“The good thing is most of those vendors were happy that we’re kind of working with them and they’re agreeing to that,” Jean Desrochers, ASM Global’s point of contact at the area, said. “So the issue is where do we find that additional (money)?”
Desrochers added: “The main thing is we’re looking at the problem and trying to resolve the problem without being a burden on the taxpayers.”
The management team expects to approximately break even financially during the last few months of the year with revenue coming in from scheduled events, specifically Johnstown Tomahawks home games.
