Johnstown victims’ advocate Erika Brosig had a hand in developing a statewide plan to address emotional and mental health trauma.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced the Trauma-Informed PA plan Monday in a press release. Wolf said the plan to help service providers and agencies understand the issue of trauma was developed through the Office of Advocacy and Reform as part of Reach Out PA: Your Mental Health Matters.
Brosig, a certified therapist, is clinical director for Victim Services Inc. and coordinator for the Cambria County Sexual Assault Response Team.
She was a member of the 25-member think tank that developed the plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.