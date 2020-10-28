Richland and Adams townships and Geistown Borough have rescheduled trick-or-treat from Thursday to Saturday due to heavy rain in the forecast.
Richland and Geistown trick-or-treats will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, township supervisors' Chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr. and Geistown police Chief Nicholas Zakucia, respectively, said.
Adams Township will join other Forest Hills School District communities with trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, police Chief Kirk Moss said.
Croyle and Summerhill townships and South Fork and Summerhill boroughs had originally scheduled trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
"We are moving trick-or-treat to 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. There's a horrible weather forecast for tomorrow evening – a 90% chance of rain. Saturday is sunny and brisk," Heffelfinger said.
"Oddly, it's identical to last year's situation. We moved last year's trick-or-treat for the same reason and had virtually the same weather conditions."
Heffelfinger said no porch light on or other indications that a household is participating should be an assumption by trick-or-treaters that the household is not participating.
Ferndale Borough will hold its trick-or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
