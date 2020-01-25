Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow showers. Some rain may mix in early. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers. Some rain may mix in early. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.