Events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the historic Iwo Jima flag raising are scheduled to take place on Saturday in Franklin, Johnstown and Richland.
A special tribute will be paid to Marine Corps Sgt. Michael Strank, a Franklin resident who helped raise the flag on Feb. 23, 1945. Livia Kovalcikova, mayor of Jarabina, Slovakia, Strank’s hometown, is scheduled to attend.
The activities are:
• 11 a.m. – flag raising ceremony at Sgt. Michael Strank Memorial Park, 1149 Main Street, Franklin Borough.
• Noon – remembrance ceremony and presentations at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial Arena, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown.
(RSVP requested at https://iwojima75.eventbrite.com)
• 6 p.m. – showing of video documentaries about Strank – “The Oath” and “Our Flag Still Waves” – at John P. Murtha Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, 450 Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township.
The events are being sponsored by JWF Defense Systems and Wessel & Co.
