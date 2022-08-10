JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than 40 teachers from 10 regional school districts gathered at Forest Hills High School this week to learn more about “enhancing core reading instruction,” or ECRI.
“The strategy ... is to help teachers hone their skills to teach a good program,” ECRI specialist Patty McGraw said.
She was the instructor for the three-day learning event that began Monday and was offered in partnership with Catapult Learning.
During the first two days, the group focused on how to teach children how to read through an explicitly systematic methodology. On Wednesday, they wrapped up by working on vocabulary and comprehension skills for helping youngsters with early literacy.
The program is designed to increase efficiency and effectiveness of reading instruction.
Northern Cambria kindergarten teacher Bernadette Dunegan said the evidence-based program allows teachers to create a continuity for students that starts with her grade and continues for the next two years. Dunegan has taken the training before and signed up again this year to hone her own skills.
By having teachers across several grades use the same language, hand signals and instructional methods, educators don’t have to worry about re-teaching information from previous years or adjusting to different approaches and styles. Instead, they can pick up where the last grade left off and build on it, Dunegan said.
“It’s a continuing process,” she said.
Wendy Gordan, a Forest Hills second-grade teacher, noted that, as a former fourth-grade educator, she can see where this type of instruction fills in gaps she’d noticed in students’ learning.
Colleague Jody Summits agreed. She said looking at the subjects in a variety of ways will be helpful come this fall.
Neither teachers had ever used ECRI before, but they are looking forward to implementing it. They said they appreciated the approach of decoding words using phonetic skills and “diving deep” into definitions.
Robert Dill, Forest Hills Elementary School academic and achievement principal, said the district has offered this joint class for about three years. The St. Michael school has hosted educators from Indiana, Blair, Bedford and several other counties in that time.
“What’s nice about ECRI is it’s not new,” Dill said. “It complements or supplements what schools already do.”
He added that the programming is very structured and relies on students being actively involved.
“It benefits all kids,” Dill said.
