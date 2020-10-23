Gov. Tom Wolf announced a plan Thursday to waive liquor license fees in the new year to help restaurants and bars weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
David Sapolich, owner of the Phoenix Tavern in Cambria City, said he would put the money saved on his 2021 liquor license toward winter utilities.
His renewal is due Jan. 1.
The waiver of his annual liquor license fee would save him $1,200, he said.
“Everything helps,” Sapolich said. “Twelve hundred dollars is a lot of money”
The Phoenix is operating with takeout only.
“I still have to heat the building and everything,” he said.
Other business owners had mixed reactions to Wolf’s proposal, which is expected to go before the state Liquor Control Board at its next meeting on Wednesday.
Wolf predicted that the move would save 16,000 Pennsylvania bars and restaurants a combined $20 million – $1,250 per establishment.
In Johnstown’s Roxbury neighborhood, Dively’s Tavern owner Lee Shannon was glad to hear the announcement, but said he might not see the benefit quickly since his renewal is due Dec. 2 – a month before the measure would take effect.
“It’s good news,” Shannon said, but “if Wolf’s waiver goes into effect Jan. 1, it doesn’t help me.”
Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said the governor’s move “simply is not enough. How can you even charge them a fee when you aren’t allowing them to operate?”
Bars and restaurants are limited to 25% capacity of their dining room space – or 50% if they consent to a new registration process with the state. Bar seating is prohibited.
Burns, who is running for reelection against Ebensburg Republican Howard Terndrup, spoke to The Tribune-Democrat while sitting at the Rosebud Inn, owned by his family.
For taverns that have small dining spaces and large bars, it’s not profitable to stay open, Burns said, so they focus on takeout sales.
“There is a 40-foot bar here that is useless,” he said. “You can’t serve. Only your dining area capacity counts.”
