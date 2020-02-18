Nearly all Cambria County school districts were represented at the Anti-Bullying Roundtable held by Rep. Frank Burns on Tuesday in Ebensburg.
By the end of the discussion the group agreed that a county-wide approach was needed to curb this threat to students.
“It’s a lot easier if everyone’s pulling the wagon in the same direction,” Forest Hills Superintendent David Lehman said.
Burns held the gathering to introduce area school districts to the software developed by Cambria County company HIBster.
Penn Cambria School District has already implemented the technology and seen positive results, according to superintendent William Marshall.
He explained that Burns had reached out to Penn Cambria in July of 2019 to be part of the pilot program for the software.
Through HIBster, schools can keep track of a variety of data points involved in bullying, such as who was a victim or a bully and what initiated the confrontation.
Marshall said the key concern for his district was the time aspect. He was pleased to announce that recording incidents was “extremely easy” and took no strenuous effort.
Based on the data collected, Marshall said it has helped the district identify “hot spots.” He described these as areas bullying frequently happens.
Because of this, Penn Cambria is repositioning cameras to keep better track of these areas.
“Penn Cambria is all in with HIBster,” Marshall said.
The way HIBster works is data is collected on a student and tracked over the course of their time at a school, HIBster Director of Education Jim Budzilek said.
By compiling information on a student, school officials can recall any prior incidents, contact with parents and track trends in behavior.
As the conversation continued and area superintendents discussed the problems facing their schools, such as anonymous comments on the popular app TikTok, it was agreed that it would take a combined effort to really make a difference on this issue.
One of the key items needing addressed was a definitive definition of what bullying is.
Part of the problem, according to those in attendance, is figuring out if the incident reported is actually bullying or if it is horseplay gone too far.
Budzilek said in New Jersey schools, where this software is used, a notice of what bullying is defined as pops up when an incident is logged. That same kind of pop-up can be implemented if local institutions choose that path.
A concern for schools interested in implementing this software and taking a joint approach is cost.
HIBster CEO Dominic Cannizzaro said the amount to install his software and train administrators works out to about $1 per student, per year. It also can be instituted nearly overnight, according to him.
Burns said for every district in Cambria County, Bishop Carroll and Bishop McCort included, it would be about $16,000 annually.
Everyone at the table agreed that was a reasonable expense, and if they work together, exploring grant options to cover costs, this could actually work.
Portage Superintendent Eric Zelanko said it would take Burns’s entire legislative district to be on board in order to get state approval.
Lehman said he would like to see resolutions passed by area school boards to show unity across the county.
There was discussion of advertising and video spots to build a campaign against bullying, while also addressing cyber bullying, which all in attendance agreed was a serious concern.
Zelanko described what his school is facing as “teenage terrorism.”
This is especially a concern because parents come to the school districts with complaints from social media but school officials can’t take action on incidents that happen outside of school.
“No matter what we do, we hear we never do enough,” said Robert Rocco, Northern Cambria superintendent.
Marshall said these incidents can be recorded by HIBster and if anything were to happen in school, the district now has a record of previous interactions.
That record can help build a case with the school incident and be addressed with school resources.
The current plan is to turn over data from three state school districts, Penn Cambria included, to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for recommendations on how to help this anti-bullying legislation.
If passed, Burns’s legislation would implement an anti-bullying “bill of rights” and create a penalty system of possibly fines or community service for parents whose children are repeat offenders.
He continually explained that he isn’t looking to just punish parents but get them involved in their children’s education.
“I’m here preaching to create something that’s more than what we have,” Burns said.
