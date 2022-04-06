JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Nearly 300 students from nine local school districts and Intermediate Unit 8 visited the Hiram G. Andrews Center on Goucher Street on Wednesday for a tour of the facility and to participate in an autism acceptance event.
“We really want to bring awareness to, No. 1, autism ... but we also want people to be aware of our school,” Cherylann Falsone said.
Falsone is a HGAC psychological services associate and co-organizer of the center’s fifth annual Autism Walk and Resource Fair with fellow associate Kimberly Seigh.
The day, which is hosted by the state Department of Labor and Industry, started at 12:30 p.m. and featured six outdoor locations with activities at each for the students to visit along with the tour.
This year’s theme was “bears,” so the stops on the almost one-mile loop around the building had famous characters such as Winnie the Pooh, Po from “Kung Fu Panda” and Baloo from “The Jungle Book.”
“I think it’s good,” said 14-year-old Logan Weaver.
He was one of several Richland School District students who attended.
Weaver said he enjoyed the activities set up by Hiram G. Andrews staff.
“I really like that they do it because it brings awareness to the world of autism,” Richland autistic support teacher Sarah Klezek said.
She was glad the outdoor event was able to continue, despite the rainy weather, and said events like it were important because there needs to be more acceptance of people on the autism spectrum.
Jessica Phillippi, Pressley Ridge Day School Johnstown coordinator of program services, was impressed with the layout and schedule of the fair.
“Hiram does an amazing job,” she said.
She’s a repeat visitor and described the event as thoughtful, especially in the way it was set up to be sensory-friendly.
Her group of students ranged from 12 to 21 years old.
Phillippi said those at the school look forward to visiting HGAC every year.
One of those learners was Shane Boring, 15, who said he was enjoying the fair.
“I like it,” he said.
The programs that caught his eye were those involved with construction and baking.
Boring said he was especially pleased with getting out of the classroom for the day.
“We love anything with the students,” HGAC employee Michelle Saintz said.
She and her colleague Tammy George walked through the outdoor activities with the visitors.
They both agreed that it was nice to see the fair return to normal after being delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they were impressed by the turn-out.
“It’s an awesome event,” George said.
