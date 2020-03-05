This competition had students showing off their best design skills.
On Thursday, Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 hosted its 2020 PA Regional Media and Design Competition at Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center in Richland Township.
Students from local schools in sixth through 12th grades were challenged to identify an issue within their school, community or home then think about and design a physical solution.
This year there were six categories – animation, programming, 3D design, digital movie, logo and graphic design and web page design.
“This is technology based and it’s real-world career-readiness learning,” said Sarah Cox, a project specialist with IU8. “We hope they learn more STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) integration and tech – and the idea that the things they are already doing – they can actually take and do something with, because this program is so applicable in other competitions and projects that we do.”
Schools attending included Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center, Windber Area middle and high schools, Claysburg-Kimmel High School, Hollidaysburg Area High School and Berlin Brothersvalley Middle School.
Along with the competition, students were given a tour of Pitt-Johns-town while judges from IU8 reviewed the projects.
“Each project has a different rubric and it’s scored based on different components such as originality and how well the idea was developed,” Cox said.
Awards were given to first, second and third place finishers in each category in each grade level.
“This a qualifier for the state competition and all of our first place teams will compete in May at Dickinson College,” Cox said.
Zeke Barr, a sophomore from Claysburg-Kimmel High School, was a member of a team that took first place in the logo and graphic design category.
“Our team created a logo for next year’s competition,” he said. “We took an abstract image of the state of Pennsylvania and made it look like a computer monitor to tie in the design portion of the competition.”
He said the team started working on the project a month ago, and it also included creating a T-shirt, a rack card, poster and 3x3 logo.
“We used a lot of computer design so we sharpened our skills on Adobe Illustrator,” Barr said.
Michael Cary, a sixth-grader at Berlin Brothersvalley Middle School, was part of the team that created a project on video games.
“We researched on how video games can help in enhancing memory and coordination,” he said.
The team took first place in the digital movie category.
“This was a lot of fun; I got to make videos and I love to do that,” Cary said.
