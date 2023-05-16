JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Area high school students are spiffing up Sargent's Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown in a creative way.
As a beautification project, the Johnstown Mill Rats asked students from Bishop McCort Catholic, Greater Johnstown, Westmont Hilltop, Forest Hills and Winder Area high schools to paint a mural on the stadium river wall that captures Johnstown.
"They created the designs and what they thought would look nice and they range from the valley to baseball caps to the history of the Point," said Lisa Downey, director of partnerships for the Johnstown Mill Rats. "On opening day on June 9, we're going to let everyone come and see it and we'll honor the kids who painted it."
On Tuesday, art students from Bishop McCort Catholic High School were busy painting a colorful mountain scene.
"I'm actually happy that we're involved with this and get to do things that are outdoors and not always in the classroom," said senior Genesis Rodriguez. "This is our third art project that we've done outside and I've really enjoyed it, and it's something I'm going to miss when I graduate."
She said she hopes people who see the mural will think it's nice and appreciate the work.
"I hope they can see that we put a lot of time and effort into this," Rodriguez said.
Senior Makayla Adams said being a part of the project is a way to help the community and leave a lasting legacy.
"I enjoy being a part of art that's shown all over Johnstown," she said. "I hope this is kept for a long time so people can see it, and for those who are younger, to see that art is an option for a career and you can enjoy being a part of your community in different ways."
The mural is expected to be completed by May 23.
"The more people we get involved in projects like this, the better off we are," Downey said. "Not only do we have the support of the community, but we have the support of our youth. I hope they realize how important it is to be a part of a community, part of a venture and part of something that will leave a mark on Johnstown and go on for years."
Sarah Rex, assistant general manager of the Johnstown Mill Rats, said they're excited about the project and student involvement.
"We're working really hard to make this stadium a place where people want to come to and bring their families to and bring baseball back to Johnstown," she said. "I think this mural will help get people really excited for it."
