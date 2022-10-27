JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As Shayann Hill and Alijah Gibson waited for the 11th annual Youth Professional Development Conference to start on Thursday, the Greater Johnstown High School students reflected on what brought them to the event at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Both cited a desire to grow their leadership skills in order to help others – for Gibson, that's important for involvement in football, track and wrestling, while Hill's focus is serving as drum major for the marching band.
"I just thought this would be a great experience to learn and become a better leader," Gibson said.
The annual event is open to students from around the region, and the planning committee is led by Johnstown Area Regional Industries. Debra Balog, JARI's director of workforce development, said it focuses on providing area youth with educational opportunities to get jobs in the region.
This year, the conference drew 155 high school sophomores, juniors and seniors from 13 school districts in Cambria and Somerset counties, Balog said.
One of three breakout sessions during the conference put the spotlight on interviewing for jobs in the modern world. In past years, Balog said, there was a lot of emphasis on a person's resume and in-person meetings, but now the professional market has shifted to more phone or video discussions before the first one-on-one interview.
Tobie Gunby, AmeriServ Financial's assistant vice president of organizational development and human resources officer, gave the students a look at how the modern job market operates.
She covered numerous topics, ranging from the history of the interviewing process to how job postings are now advertised on social media. She noted that the age of finding job listings in the newspaper has gone by the wayside as websites such as Indeed and LinkedIn have moved into the forefront.
"Things have changed dramatically," Gunby said.
Gunby said she enjoys presenting information on these topics because that means helping today's youth, adding that job searching has become a lost art.
The other sessions were led by Seth Mason, owner of The Esport Company, who touched on career opportunities in esports, and Carla Smith, of Carla Smith Counseling LLC, who talked about managing stress and anxiety.
Students and their counselors spent time with each presenter during the conference and rotated after a designated amount of time.
They could also chat with several vendors set up in the Pitt-Johnstown LLC lobby, such as Jill Lohr and Patrica Harrington, from Pennsylvania CareerLink, who were there to provide information on the numerous services offered their organization. Harrington said CareerLink offers classes on job readiness, interviewing, resume-writing and more, not just for adults, but for youth as well.
"We're like a full-stop shop," Lohr added.
Brook McDermott, a Conemaugh Township Area High School senior, described the event as a great opportunity for her and her peers. She said she signed up to attend because she wanted to get as much preparation for the job market as possible and thought the event would provide her with some guidance for how to navigate the world after high school.
McDermott plans to attend PennWest Edinboro to major in forensic biology.
Both Hill and Gibson agreed with McDermott's assessment. They said the conference would help them pursue their own career paths. For Gibson, that's attending Pitt-Johnstown on a pre-med track, and Hill will go to Slippery Rock University for music therapy.
"When they get in the real world, they're going to need these skills to be ahead of the competition," Greater Johnstown educator Devin Carosi said, adding that it's important for students to hear from leaders in the community and have the lessons they learn in school reinforced by those leaders.
In addition to the breakout sessions, the students heard from Josh Horner, owner of Stayinit, who talked to the group about his own challenges in life, such as abusing alcohol after losing his parents, and how he overcame those issues.
Horner told the crowd that they're in charge of writing their own story and that it's important to stay in the moment. He also touched on anxiety management and did a breathing exercise with the students.
After lunch, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer provided the keynote speech on defining success, and the day wrapped up with a panel of recent high school graduates who've found success in a diverse group of offerings after high school.
Balog said the conference typically ends with the crowd hearing from local employers, but the planning committee went in a different direction this year. That's because they wanted to show the students people closer to their age who've succeeded locally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.