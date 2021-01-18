The Tribune-Democrat, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and the Ronald Fisher Fund are presenting an opportunity for area young people to celebrate Black History Month in February through essays and posters.
The essay and poster contests are open to students in all area schools. Winners will receive plaques from The Tribune-Democrat and cash prizes sponsored by the Community Foundation.
Here’s how students, teachers and classrooms can get involved:
Essay contest
• This essay contest is open to students in grades 8 through 12 at any area school district.
• Essays should not exceed 550 words.
• Please answer this question: “How can I, as a teen in the Johnstown region, embrace or learn from Black History and have an impact on my community?”
Poster contest
• This poster contest is open to students in grades 7 and under at any area school district.
• Posters should be no larger than 24 inches by 36 inches.
• Directions: Depict visually the impact of an important African-American figure, moment or movement.
General information
Cash prizes and plaques will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners in each contest.
The deadline for all entries is Feb. 15.
A portal will be provided beginning Feb. 1 at www.tribdem.com and on the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies website for uploading entries – either as documents or images (PDF, jpeg).
Posters may be delivered to The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St., Johnstown, 15907 – also beginning Feb. 1.
The winners will be announced and published in The Tribune-Democrat on Saturday, Feb. 27.
All entries will be presented on The Tribune-Democrat’s website.
The Black History Month contest is an initiative of the Ron Fisher African-American History Educational Fund, The Tribune-Democrat and Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Contest sponsorships are available and will help create opportunities for local students to learn and experience African American history. Those interested in supporting such initiatives also can make a secure, online donation to the fund at cfalleghenies.org/ron-fisher.
