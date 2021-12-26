JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Following a terrific and inspiring response to a Black History Month project in 2021, The Tribune-Democrat and the Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund are urging area students and teachers to get ready to make 2022 even bigger.
Last February, nearly 200 area students submitted Black History Month essays and posters, with six young people earning cash prizes for their work. More than 70 essays were submitted by students in ninth through 12th grades, while 123 posters were created by younger students from all across the region.
The Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund honors The Tribune-Democrat reporter Ronald Fisher, who passed away in late 2019.
The fund was established through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies with the mission of providing learning opportunities related to diversity.
“As part of the Ronald Fisher fund, our mission is to provide and encourage community education that focuses on African American history,” Alexis Fisher, Ronald Fisher’s sister, said. “My brother cared about the community and always wanted to make an impact. The Black History contest is one of my family’s ways of carrying out his dreams.
“The response to the last contest exceeded my expectations for a first-year submission. There were many thoughtful and inspiring pieces submitted. I hope to see even bigger participation in 2022.”
An essay by Greater Johnstown ninth-grader Inez Price was named the top writing entry for 2021, and The Tribune-Democrat published all of the posters and essays in a special section and online.
“The strength and dedication that my ancestors have shown is nothing short of amazing,” Price wrote in her first-place story. “As a teen African American female, there are many challenges that I face, but I sit back and think about how lucky I am to be free.”
Other 2021 winners included: Kloe Buksa, Greater Johnstown Middle School, first-place poster; Irelyn Scott, Richland, and brothers William and Michael Walker, Westmont Hilltop, runners-up for posters; and Kieran DeLoatch, Forest Hills, and Ian Coyle, Bishop McCort, runners-up for essays.
This year, even more categories and age divisions will be offered, and The Tribune-Democrat will again publish the works online and in print.
The categories:
• For pupils in kindergarten through Grade 4: Depict a Black History moment in a poster. Posters should be no larger than 24 inches by 36 inches.
• For students in fifth through eighth grades: Depict a current Black History event or current Black History leader from within the past 20 years. Posters and short films are permitted. Posters should be no larger than 24 inches by 36 inches.
• For students in ninth through 12th grades: In an essay, answer this question: “What does an inclusive culture look like to you, and how can you positively influence that vision for others?” Essays should not exceed 550 words.
Cash prizes and plaques will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners in each contest.
The deadline for all entries is 5 p.m. Feb. 4.
Here’s the link for uploading submissions: https://www.tribdem.com/site/forms/black_history_month/
Or, submissions may be delivered beginning Jan. 10 to The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St., Johnstown, 15907.
Winners will be announced and published in The Tribune-Democrat and online at www.TribDem.com on Feb. 26.
