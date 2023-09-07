PATTON – Local students had the chance Thursday to see the full cycle of planting and harvesting crops.
Eighth-grade students from Cambria Heights Middle School gathered at Yahner Brothers Farm, which is located next to the school, to see the corn that they watched be planted in the spring and see how the summer’s weather impacted the crop’s growth.
Students were able to see how some of the corn was not properly pollinated due to the dry conditions.
Once the corn was picked, students were able to enjoy a farm-to-table lunch with additional corn donated from Himmel’s Farms and hamburger meat donated from Yahner Brothers Farm.
Tommy Nagle, vice president of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, said that this was the first time for the event with the students at Cambria Heights, and he hopes to make it an annual venture.
“It’s a great opportunity to show kids where the food actually comes from, you know, it does not come from a Walmart or a diner or a grocery store. It’s actually grown here in the field by farmers in the area,” Nagle said. “It’s such, it’s such a great opportunity for the kids to get out here into the field themselves.”
Marty Yahner, of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and Yahner Brothers Farm, said over about 1.5% of the nation’s population are farmers and he said that opportunities such as this expose youth to the work that farmers do and the struggles that entail as many are several generations removed from being farmers in their family.
Superintendent Kenneth J. Kerchenske said that in the spring students were also able to learn about farming as it relates to technology.
“It’s really cool to see. I’ve never got to do anything like this,” student Evan Thomas said. “It’s really cool that we got to do this last year and now get to see it fully grown.”
Student Kylee Karlheim had similar thoughts.
“It was actually pretty cool seeing it all happen because they went into detail and they explained like what all it was, how it went in and like how much it’s brought up at the end,” she said “It was a really fun time that we had.”
Karlheim said that seeing the poor harvest changed her outlook on food production.
“Seeing how they did this small row a lot of it didn’t plant. It just goes to show how they have one year of the whole entire field that’s planted and a lot of it might not even turn out right,” she said.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
