CARROLLTOWN, Pa. – There’s nothing like a mother’s love.
In celebration of Mother’s Day, area elementary students are letting their mom’s know what they mean to them through artwork and notes.
Of the hundreds of submissions received from area classrooms during The Tribune-Democrat’s annual tribute to mothers, 90 appear in a special Mother’s Day section in Saturday’s newspaper.
The cover art for the section was submitted by Betty Ann Bensor’s first-grade class at St. Benedict School in Carrolltown.
“We’ve done this project for several years,” she said. “They enjoy doing it, and I always like doing it with them. They are excited about Mother’s Day because in their younger years mothers are their central focus.”
Bensor said she told the pupils to be creative with the submissions.
“We talked about the different ways that they like Mom and how their mom is important to them,” she said. “They love their mothers – you can tell that – so this was a way for them to show their expressions of love and it makes them happy.”
For the classroom submission, Bensor said the group came up with the idea of puzzle pieces coming together to form a heart with the saying, “We Love Mom To Pieces.”
“They said their family is in pieces and their mom is the one who holds it together,” Bensor said. “There was a lot of cooperation, and they bounced ideas off of each other. That was nice to see in first grade and them sharing with each other.”
St. Benedict first-grader Kameron Frederick said his mom means a lot to him.
“She’s really fun, and she comes to all my sports games,” he said. “If I’m sad, she will cheer me up by doing something. She also plays with me and my brother.”
His drawing shows him in his hockey jersey with his mom at his side.
“I put ‘I Love You Mom,’ ” he said. “It was my last hockey practice and I got two medals, and my mom was there.”
Anthony Angelo’s drawing depicts him and his mom holding hands walking to the park.
“She makes my bed for me, and she makes dinner for me,” the St. Benedict student said. “I love her a lot. She takes care of me.”
St. Benedict first-grader Sophia Bassett’s submission says “I Love You” and is covered with colorful hearts and flowers.
“My mom takes me places, and she’s always with me,” she said. “She does a lot of stuff with me.”
Schools that submitted entries include Northern Cambria, All Saints Catholic, Richland, Conemaugh Valley, St. Nicholas Catholic, Holy Name, St. Benedict, Greater Johnstown, Divine Mercy Catholic Academy and Ferndale Area.
All submissions can be viewed online at www.tribdem.com/mothers_day.
