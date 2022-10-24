Jensen Westrick, a senior at Central Cambria High School, and Maddie Ostinowsky, a senior at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, have been chosen by PennDOT and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful as Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania.
The program seeks to build community stewards and civic leaders by inspiring, engaging and empowering young Pennsylvanians to not only keep their communities clean and beautiful, but also become ambassadors in their community.
