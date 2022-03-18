JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Moving among five rooms at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College on Friday, area students explored job opportunities and educational tracks at the school’s first CareerFest.
“We want to reach the students in our service area, not to convince them to come to Penn Highlands Community College, but to show them pathways to careers,” said Matt Bodenschatz, director of recruiting and admissions.
Bodenschatz said just because someone works for an automotive employer, for example, doesn’t mean they have to be a mechanic. There are other jobs, such as marketing, needed for that business to operate.
Sean McCool, 1st Summit Bank public relations and communications manager, delivered opening remarks. That was followed by 15-minute rotations in which students from Conemaugh Valley, Conemaugh Township Area, North Star and Windber Area could sit with business representatives and chat.
The event focused on computer science, information technology, education, media production and accounting.
“A lot of the jobs are open to a variety of things,” Conemaugh Township junior Emilee Roman said. She was impressed by the informal discussions and enjoyed learning about the local career opportunities.
Roman said the main message she took away from the event was that she doesn’t have to move to get a good job, as Johnstown has several career opportunities.
The other four businesses at Friday’s gathering were Thomas Automotive, McAneny Brothers Inc., The Learning Lamp and First National Bank. Representatives from each discussed particular areas of their respective companies.
For example, those from The Learning Lamp focused on pre-school, tutoring and childcare, while employees from McAneny spoke about grocery and convenience store distribution.
“The best part of this is that they get a little taste of everything,” Learning Lamp HR recruiter Kayla Benson said. She added that the day went well and she would like to see the CareerFest continued annually.
Keith Kuckenbrod, Thomas talent resource manager, shared the same evaluation. During his time, he touched on career paths in the automotive industry and related advanced pathways.
“Our goal, basically, was to provide students with information on job opportunities in the immediate area but also look for what your passionate about,” Kuckenbrod said.
He said that the students were very attentive.
“Something like this to host, not only matching to business partners but also giving specific career information, I’m appreciative,” Conemaugh Township guidance counselor Kelly Birkhimer said. She was one of the chaperones who accompanied the students to the event.
Birkhimer said her group seemed “really engaged” and commended the college for holding a gathering that can provide learners with more clarity on career and educational paths. She also enjoyed the experience and wants to see the CareerFest held annually from now on.
The next PHCC CareerFest will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on April 8 at the Richland campus and feature topics of criminal justice, paralegal studies, liberal arts and sciences, psychology, health sciences and social work.
