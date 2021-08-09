PATTON – An area organization has gotten statewide recognition for their efforts to maintain trails in Prince Gallitzin State Park.
The Glendale Lake Snowmobile Club, of Patton, received the Conservation Group Volunteer of the Year Award for 2020 from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Jessica Lavelua, Prince Gallitzin State Park manager, nominated the group for the award.
“I submitted the Glendale Lake Snowmobile Club for an award because I felt they deserved additional recognition for all of the work they have completed on the trail system at Prince Gallitzin,” she said. “They truly went above and beyond what a typical volunteer group is able to complete.”
Glendale Riding Stables had previously been horseback- riding on park trails until fall 2018, when they notified the park that they would be closing.
In late 2019, the snowmobile club, which at the time was led by Rob Housley and Paul Simendinger, decided to take on the project of rerouting and rehabilitating the trails formerly known as the Glendale Riding Stable Trails. The club also constructed a new connecting trail segment, now known as Shomo Run Trail, from Slate Lick Cove and Marina Road.
The group put in approximately six months of work and more than 600 volunteer hours to get the trail ready to be used by hikers, mountain bikers, equestrian riders and snowmobilers.
Housley said that the group maintains more than 30 miles of snowmobile trails in Prince Gallitzin State Park through the Adopt-A-Trail Program, and is currently working on a trail that would connect Prince Gallitzin State Park to Blue Knob State Park.
He added that he believes the award will help others see some clubs’ true intentions.
“I think that having this recognition, the community realizes some clubs are not just in it for themselves, but that they’re in it for everyone else,” Housley said. “I think that it’s awesome that (Jessica) took the time to nominate us and to actually think that we were at that level to receive it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.