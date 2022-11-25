JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Despite stubborn inflation throughout the economy, area shoppers took advantage of deals at malls and big-box stores on Black Friday.
Michele Nicholson, of Somerset, and two of her children each carried multiple large Boscov’s bags through The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township. She said she started shopping at 4 a.m. with a trip to the Westmoreland Mall before visiting the Galleria.
“There are lots of deals and it’s not very crowded,” she said, supposing that inflation may be keeping people from shopping.
“There’s inflation on everything,” she said. “Everything but our paychecks.”
The U.S. consumer price index rose 7.7% over the 12 months ending in October, with indexes in rent, gas and food among the items increasing.
Shoppers at Richland Town Center on Friday found some relief on gas prices at Sheetz. The Richland Town Center location is one of 368 Sheetz locations that are temporarily offering unleaded 88 for $1.99 a gallon. The major mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain has reduced the price of unleaded 88 through Monday.
Cars were doubled up in line for the slashed prices on Friday. Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs.
Greg Skowron filled up his Subaru with 88 gas after Christmas tree shopping on Friday. He saved $40 on gas from what it usually costs him, he said. After filling up his tank, he filled up two five- gallon cans, too.
“I usually don’t get gas here, but it’s the only station around that has it,” he said.
Richland Town Center bustled Friday with shoppers at Best Buy and Walmart. People packed large TVs into their vehicles from Best Buy, where prices on electronics were lowered for Black Friday deals.
“I got this TV a little cheaper that what it was,” said Patrick Swartz, of Somerset, after he managed to fit it in his compact car.
And although online shopping has eliminated the need for a trip to a store, shoppers including Susan Jennings, of Salix, prefer brick-and-mortar shopping at the Galleria.
“I am happy to see the mall has people in it,” she said.
Jennings and her friend Cindy Kamper, of South Fork, carried bags from JC Penney and Boscov’s.
“There are a lot of good sales,” Kamper said. “Boscov’s is really hopping.”
The National Retail Federation, the largest retail trade group, this month forecast holiday sales to grow between 6% and 8% over 2021 to a range between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion.
Holiday retail sales have averaged an increase of 4.9% over the past 10 years, with pandemic spending in recent years accounting for considerable gains, according to the NRF. Last year, holiday sales burgeoned 13.5% over 2020, shattering previous records.
