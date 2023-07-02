SIDMAN, Pa. – Going into his senior year at Forest Hills, Wyatt Allison decided he wanted to give back to the district for his Eagle Scout project.
That's why he worked with JFW Industries to create portable aluminum walls for the popular game Gaga Ball.
"It's just a game that people have really enjoyed," Allison said.
He learned of Gaga Ball from camping with his family.
Allison said the game is popular at campsites and he wanted to introduce it to those who may not have experienced the contest.
Gaga Ball consists of a "pit" created by the portable walls with a rubber ball in the center.
Players have to avoid getting hit from the waist down by the ball in order to stay in play and the last one standing wins.
What makes the game so enjoyable, Allison said, is that people of all ages compete against each other.
To accomplish his project, he worked with JWF to create the 5/16th aluminum walls, and added a rubber lining to prevent scratching gymnasium floors.
He got a cart from Home Depot to tote the materials on.
Allison has been involved with the Boy Scouts since first grade and his father was also a Scout who earned the Eagle rank.
Having joined his dad as an Eagle was fulfilling, Allison said.
"You can look back and see what you've achieved," he said.
Todd Allison, the Scout's father, is just as excited about the achievement.
He said to see his son rise through the ranks "was really kind of awesome."
"It's really cool to have another Eagle in the family," Todd Allison said.
He has another son in the Scouts who should earn his Eagle rank in the next year.
"It's something that the three of us can eventually share that a lot of fathers and sons don't get to do," Todd Allison said.
The father is a self-described proponent of the Boy Scouts who also serves as assistant Scoutmaster for his sons' Troop 2025.
"I really believe in the Scouting program," Todd Allison said. "I don't think there's a lot of programs out there that provide the leadership opportunities."
