Getting school community input is valuable and beneficial, Penn Cambria Superintendent William Marshall said.
That’s why he and other area administrators have relied on parents’ surveys to help guide instruction moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, local districts are returning to that tried-and-true method before classes resume and ask parents to complete another poll.
“We’re asking them one of two options,” Marshall said. “Do you plan on returning to face-to-face instruction or do you plan on enrolling in the Penn Cambria cyber program?”
District parents recently received letters from building principals asking them to complete this short survey online.
They were asked to provide their name, child’s name and grade and what education option they’re choosing for their student.
Early results show more than 600 parents had responded and around 32 of them were planning on enrolling their child in the PC Cyber Academy.
“It’s still a high percentage of parents saying they’re coming back face to face,” Marshall said.
Other schools have offered similar online surveys, including Westmont Hilltop, Portage Area, Richland and Greater Johnstown.
Some asked additional questions, such as whether parents would use district transportation or if a student had an individualized education program.
Marshall said a benefit of this survey is that it gives Penn Cambria an idea of how many students will return for in-person learning, which allows the district to figure out the number of students in the classroom and how to distribute them.
“One of the most important parts of what we’re doing here is communicating with the community,” said Conemaugh Valley Superintendent Shane Hazenstab.
His district wrapped up the most recent parent survey on Aug. 3.
Similar to others, it was brief, asking for parent-and-student information along with what the plan was for the fall.
There were nearly 500 responses, which is about two-thirds of the total school population, and out of that grouping, 82 parents chose to continue their child’s education online.
“Out of those starting virtual, I think there are a lot that want to see what happens,” Hazenstab said.
Students who begin the next academic year online will receive a Chromebook and follow a typical school schedule.
Teachers will have iPads set up on tripods and livestream their lessons.
Hazenstab said the goal of all communication from the district is to be able to share its plan, get everyone on the same page and alleviate concerns.
“When we boil all this down we have to focus on student safety,” he added.
Marshall said one aspect he wants to convey to students and parents is that the district is personalizing the cyber program as much as possible.
Penn Cambria is also attempting to match the in-person and online curriculum so that if a student transfers back to face-to-face education it will be relatively seamless.
