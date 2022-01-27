Bishop Carroll Catholic High School and Meyersdale Area Elementary School have been awarded food service equipment grants from the state.
“Healthy bodies fuel healthy minds, and a critical aspect of learning depends on access to nutritious meals,” state Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said in a release on Thursday.
“These grants will help schools upgrade their facilities to continue to provide critical food services to students in communities across the commonwealth.”
Meyersdale was awarded $11,995 for a double-deck convection oven, while Bishop Carroll received $2,975.73 to purchase a three-compartment steel sink.
They were two of 44 schools across the commonwealth that got a combined $946,000 in state funding.
Money for this program is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and awarded to institutions that participate in the National School Lunch Program.
Funding can be used to purchase equipment including refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers and freezers.
For a complete list of grant recipients, visit www.education.pa.gov.
