Area schools have been allocated nearly $28 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, Gov. Tom Wolf's office said Friday.
The money has been set aside to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic and support food programs, professional training, mental health assistance, technological improvements and other educational services.
"All schools have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and I commend school communities for rising to the challenge to combat the toll it has taken," Wolf said in a release. "This extra funding is critical to help schools meet the unique needs of educating students at this time while keeping school buildings safe when students return to the classroom."
The state department of education will administer the money – $2.2 billion across the state – through the Federal Title I, Part A formula, which takes into consideration low-income students served by learning institutions.
Each educational entity will be provided with an amount proportional to Title I funding received in the 2020 fiscal year under the Every Student Succeeds Act and must be used by September 2023.
Greater Johnstown and Somerset Area school districts are set to get the most in the region, netting $12,785,465 and $2,295,777, respectively.
Other schools around the area are to receive anywhere between $400,000 and more than $1 million.
Blacklick Valley was allocated $1,649,646; Cambria Heights, $913,086; Central Cambria, $1,254,375; Conemaugh Township Area, $540,033; Conemaugh Valley, $1,019,453; Ferndale Area, $1,297,143; Forest Hills, $1,681,853; North Star, $1,172,453; Northern Cambria, $1,129,530; Portage Area; $937,627; Penn Cambria, $1,555,688; Shade-Central City, $414,730; Shanksville-Stonycreek, $551,464; and Windber Area, $1,455,866.
State officials urge school entities to "prioritize equity and consider how investments can accelerate opportunities for vulnerable students and families, including those living in deep poverty, students with disabilities, English learners, migrant students, students experiencing homelessness, and children in foster care," according to the release.
Although this federal funding distribution is beneficial, Pennsylvania Education Secretary Noe Ortega noted that more is needed to address the crises of the past year.
"We are thankful for the bipartisan effort to support school communities during this time, but PDE will be advocating for additional action from congress in the days, weeks and months ahead and I encourage educators to join us in raising their voices," he said in the release.
For a full list of districts that will received emergency relief monies visit education.pa.gov.
