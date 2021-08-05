Schools in Cambria and Somerset counties have been awarded a total of nearly $200,000 in state funds to expand healthy food options, such as fruit and vegetables, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Education release.
The allotment is part of $7 million being distributed to 288 schools in the commonwealth.
In Cambria County, Conemaugh Valley Elementary School and Ferndale Area Elementary School will receive $27,690 and $20,995, respectively, while Greater Johnstown School District will get $72,475 for the elementary school and $40,495 for the middle school.
In Somerset County, North Star School District has been allotted $24,635 for the elementary school and $11,180 for the middle school.
“Healthy, nutritious meals are essential to a child’s growth and success,” state Education Secretary Noe Ortega said in the release.
“These fresh food grants will help ensure students have access to fresh produce that they may not be introduced to otherwise, while also supporting their physical and academic growth.”
The funding is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable program, which aims to “create healthier school environments by providing healthier food choices” by expanding the variety of fruits and vegetables available to students and increasing consumption of those foods.
Priority is given to schools with the highest rates of students eligible for free and reduced-price meals, and schools must spend most of the grant on the purchase of fresh fruit and vegetables and on developing a plan to establish partnerships to reduce other costs.
