JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – While reviewing the recent PA Schools Work report on state public schools’ need for more funds, one solution kept returning to Thomas Smith’s mind: school choice.
The Bishop McCort Catholic High School chief academic officer and principal has worked in the public and private sector of education during his career and in recent years has been a proponent of the novel idea to fund schools across the board – public, private, charter, cyber.
“I think parents should be able to send their kids wherever they want,” Smith said.
The concept centers on state educational funding being funneled to students instead of districts, similar to a voucher or scholarship system.
Theoretically, this would allow learners across the commonwealth to pick any school – public, private, cyber or charter – they want to attend despite the district bounds they reside in.
Smith said transportation for learners leaving their home district could follow a private institution model – left up to parents or provided through public school partnerships – and students would still be held to the same disciplinary standards they are now.
“It’s all about opportunity,” he said. “I think it’s time for a change.”
On the heels of the PA Schools Work report – that details public schools’ need for millions more per district to be fully funded – historic Fair Funding Lawsuit ruling that requires legislators to update the state funding formula and the educational changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the time to take action on school choice, Smith said.
Among the possible benefits he highlighted, were cyber charter reform, which public school officials often call for, relief of overcrowded classrooms that could lower costs for some districts and additional funding for other schools to improve offerings that may garner more students and more dollars.
Smith gave the example of McCort’s limited services for special needs students that could expand with additional money from students enrolled through a school choice program.
There’s been growing interest across the country to adopt a choice-based education system.
Several states, including Indiana, Kansas, Texas and South Carolina, are examining a similar measure while others, such as Oklahoma, have passed some version of it.
In Pennsylvania, bills on school choice have been addressed but not moved forward.
House Bill 2169 was introduced last year and would have created a lifeline scholarship program in which families with students in schools performing in the bottom 15% based on state testing could’ve received a scholarship to offset costs of sending their child elsewhere.
Despite receiving a third consideration the measure was ultimately re-referred to the appropriations committee in June and hasn’t moved since.
Recently a school choice measure was proposed by state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Butler, as an amendment to House Bill 688 that established the teacher pipeline scholarship, but it was blocked.
Gov. Josh Shapiro has also spoke in favor of lifeline scholarships.
While campaigning for governor last fall, he told CNHI reporters and editors that in addition to better funding for public schools, he’d support educational choice, describing it not as an “either-or” but “both-and” situation.
At the time, Shapiro said he envisioned a path in which investment into public education continued while also empowering parents to put their children in the best situation for them to succeed.
Despite that, the legislation to create such a program hasn’t progressed.
Smith said he suspects state politics are a key reason for the stall.
One local family that’s a proponent of the educational switch are the Baineys.
Dan Bainey said he and his wife had considered a private education for their two children for a few years but tuition was always a hurdle.
When they moved to the Johnstown area from Centre County for job opportunities it appeared to be a good time to explore that option further.
The parents and children – senior Starcia and eighth-grader Bentley – fell in love with Bishop McCort and enrolled, the father said.
Bainey is in favor of school choice because of the educational freedom it provided his family, the financial break they’d receive from not paying tuition and the different standards compared to public institutions.
“I think if kids could have that choice, and parents, I feel like a lot of them would look more into it,” Dan Bainey said.
He added that the option would “open the door for a lot of students and parents to look at private schools.”
“There are quite a few families that aren’t exactly happy with the current state education system for one reason or another, but feel like they are locked into it,” he said.
“With open choice, the financial side would no longer be a sticking point for families, especially families with two or more children.”
Starcia Bainey shares a similar stance to her father.
“Many families could benefit from a private education, but do not look into it because of the financial obligation,” she said. “With freedom of school choice, other children could benefit in similar ways as I did as Bishop McCort.”
The high school senior was nervous to transfer to a new school for her final year but has felt welcomed by the community.
“Every person at Bishop McCort wants students to succeed,” Starcia Bainey said.
She added that some of the new benefits she’s noticed about the private school are the “many opportunities” provided to her to become a pediatrician, such as several college workshops.
“As my senior year comes to an end I have so much to be thankful for – I’ve gained confidence, became closer to God and finally understood the meaning of being a Crusher for life,” Starcia Bainey said. “All of this would not be possible without my parents giving me the opportunity to attend Bishop McCort.
“I realize not everyone has this opportunity.”
That’s where school choice could help, in her opinion – expanding educational opportunities.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
